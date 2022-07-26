A first look at ‘Epicenter at Agritopia’ in Gilbert - a new place to work, play, and dine
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s a new place to live, work, and play in Gilbert. Arizona’s Family got a first look at “Epicenter at Agritopia” a high-end mixed-use community that serves up craveable bites, beautiful homes, and great shops.
Located near Ray and Higley Roads, the first spots, including Beer Barn, barre3, Peixoto, and Belly Kitchen & Bar, are expected to be open to the public within the next month. Epicenter also features approximately 320 high-end apartment units, just steps away from dining and shopping. Developers call the area a “health focus, walkable enviornment.”
