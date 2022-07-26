Flash flood warning issued for part of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for east central Pima County, in effect until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Meteorologists predict thunderstorms producing heavy rain across that area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen within the past hour, and it’s possible that additional rainfall could amount to one inch.

Life-threatening flash flooding is expected in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Locations that could see flooding include Tucson, Vail and Corona de Tucson.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through flooded roads.

