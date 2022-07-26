From homeless to hopeful : Tucson man shares his story to inspire others

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Approximately 5,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Pima County, according to recent estimates from Tucson officials. That’s a huge jump from 2019, when the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count reported nearly 1,400 homeless individuals.

It’s costing taxpayers millions each year and it’s frustrating residents living close to encampments.

KOLD News 13 has heard from concerned neighborhoods, city and county officials, and nonprofit organizations.

Now, a shocking look at the other side. Donnie McCauley gives us a unique perspective after living on the streets for four years.

“Tucson streets are as real as it gets,” said McCauley. “There is a lot of death, a lot of tragedy.”

McCauley used to be a repo man. Five years ago, his family moved to a Marana neighborhood where he says substance abuse was rampant.

“My wife was a stay-at-home mom and kind of got mixed up in the wrong stuff,” he said. “When you’re in proximity to that sort of thing, I personally ended up using myself.”

McCauley says he became addicted to meth.

“I lost my career, lost my parental rights, lost my home,” he said. “I ended up homeless in Avra Valley. After about ten months of that, I just decided enough was enough and I went to rehab in California. I came back and went to a 90-day sober living house, but I just wasn’t ready. When my days were up, I had nowhere to go and ended up on the streets again.”

McCauley and his wife moved from one encampment to the next.

“It was a cold winter of 2020,” he said. “We were trying to stay out of everyone’s way and be able to stay in a place where we weren’t constantly asked to move.”

They spent most of their time living along a bike path near Park Avenue. McCauley says they witnessed things most people can’t even imagine.

“People dumpster dive and find syringes full of blood and they dump it out on a foil and they try to smoke it ... they smoke someone else’s blood to get the opiates out of it,” said McCauley. “I have narcanned the same person five times in one week. I can’t even count how many times I have narcanned someone. All we can do is try to understand that we all have different thresholds; for pain, for trauma, for addiction, for how we cope with life.”

McCauley was on the front lines of the growing drug epidemic. What saved his life was a pair of handcuffs. Drug possession charges and a missed court appearance landed him in county jail.

“I was in jail for six and a half months,” he said. “The part that really cemented it for my was my own reflection. The mirrors are stainless steel and there’s a lot of pain and agony going on in there. The mirrors are all dented up from the knuckles of people losing control. Looking at myself through all of those dents and graffiti, it was terrifying! I used the time wisely to really work on myself. I am 41, and half my life is over. I know I don’t want to die.”

So, McCauley is living a “life of amends,” working to reconnect with his two young children. McCauley says he’s been sober for 438 days; a source of pride for the gas station cashier.

“I lose sleep at night sometimes wondering what can be done,” he said. “It all starts with everyone out here wanting to better themselves.”

McCauley says the system is “overwhelmed,” and believes there needs to be more support for those trying to overcome addiction.

His message is one of compassion.

“We are all human beings,” said McCauley. “It’s not easy out here, and it’s not easy on the other side of things with bills and responsibilities. Open hearts, open minds. People might not have gotten a fair shake at life, but I just hope someone sees this and wants to do better for themselves and become a living amends.”

McCauley encourages everyone to carry Narcan with them. The medicine reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan is available for free at all Pima County libraries.

