A majority of Arizona voters believe Supreme Court decision on abortion was wrong

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first polling results on how the US Supreme Courts ruling overturning 1973′s Roe v Wade decision shows most Arizona disagree with the decision.

OH Predictive Insights shows 52% of registered voters it polled believe it was a wrong decision while 33% feel it was a right decision. 16% had no opinion.

But with that margin, will it have an impact on the 2022 Arizona election outcome?

“I don’t know if I can go so far as a game changer right now, its a fairly strong Republican year, but this might temper that a little bit,” said Mike Noble,

The Chief of Research and Managing Partner of OH Predictive Insights.

It’s a strong Republican year because of high inflation, economic stress and a fairly unpopular President. Mid-term elections are generally a referendum on the current administration giving the out party an advantage when the President’s popularity is low.

That might have been different if the Democrats or the pro-choice supporters were able to get an abortion initiative on the ballot. It failed to garner enough signatures in a brief window between the time it was overturned and the deadline for initiative signatures to be turned in.

But 2024 could be different when both pro-choice and pro-life supporters will likely have dueling initiatives during a presidential election year. There will be a lot of attention on the issue when voters tend to pay more attention.

“A lot of impact this year but much more front and center when you get to a presidential election year,” Noble said.

Still, it will be independents who will likely be the ones to move the needle. 52% of those independents feel the decision to overturn Roe was wrong., 45% feel strongly about it.

“Independents right now that are motivated, which are not a factor in the primary but are a factor in the all important general election coming up,” Noble said. “So i really think advantage Democrat.”

As well, 65% of the Democrats say the decision will make it more likely they will vote in the November mid terms. 39% of the Republicans feel the same.

The survey also shows a generational divide among Republican women.

31% of GOP women registered voters under the age of 55, feel it was the right decision but 48% of the Republican women over 55 feel it was the right decision, a 17% gap. Those women over 55, vote at a much higher rate.

Arizona is in a grey area right now when it comes to abortion law. The Arizona State Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, has asked the courts to over rule a 1973 Pima County injunction prohibiting an 1901 abortion law from taking effect. The law prohibits all abortions except to protect the life of the mother.

That law has very little support.

“We actually tested that,” said Noble. “28% of Arizona voters supported it, 52%, a majority, are in opposition.

The poll has a 3.2% margin of error. It surveyed 997 registered voters.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.