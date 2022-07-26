Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died

A witness said Simmons poured gasoline on Angerer and then used a blue butane torch to light...
A witness said Simmons poured gasoline on Angerer and then used a blue butane torch to light Angerer on fire.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was set on fire at a West Valley bus stop earlier this month has died, according to the Glendale Fire Department and the Glendale Police Department.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 3, Glendale police and firefighters responded to reports of a man on fire at a Circle K store near 59th and Olive avenues. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Blake Angerer fully engulfed in flames and witnesses were to put out the fire by pouring water on him. He was rushed to a hospital with third-degree burns covering over 70% of his body.

TRENDING: Phoenix rescue crews find man’s body on trail at North Mountain

Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Luciano Simmons, had been in the store a short time before the incident to buy $1 worth of gasoline. He reportedly filled a water bottle with gas, walked to the nearby bus stop, and poured it on Angerer as he slept on a bench. Then Simmons allegedly started the fire using a blue butane torch.

Surveillance video shows Angerer being set on fire and running toward the Circle K for help. Warning: Graphic video.

About 30 minutes later, the store clerk spotted the suspect across the street and alerted officers, who took Simmons into custody. He was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. It’s unclear if or when charges could be modified in light of Angerer’s death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sister of Glendale man set on fire at bus stop: ‘It’s something so evil’
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and used a butane torch to set him on fire.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Kristoffer David Seeger
UPDATE: Police say homicide suspect is dead
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Hodges, 60, was arrested on charges of...
PCSD: Drunk wrong-way driver ran redlight before leading deputies on chase in Foothills area
Authorities investigating suspicious death near Old Tucson
FILE
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident near Old Tucson

Latest News

Perris Jajuan Robinson was arrested in connection with a July 22 shooting in Casa Grande.
Casa Grande police investigate third shooting in a week
Amber Beets and Esiquiel Mata have been arrested in connection with a July 19 shooting in Casa...
Two arrested in drive-by shooting in Pinal County
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Man’s 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024