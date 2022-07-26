Two arrested in drive-by shooting in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a July 19 shooting in Casa Grande.

The Casa Grande Police Department said Esiquiel Mata, 47, and Amber Beets, 34, were arrested on Monday, July 25.

The CGPD said Mara was the shooter while Beets was the getaway driver. Both are facing charges of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Manor Driver and a 32-year-old man on a mini-bike was seriously injured.

Mata was arrested in Casa Grande by detectives while Beets was taken into custody at a casino in Maricopa.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.