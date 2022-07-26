Advertise
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Old Tucson.
Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Old Tucson.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released a photo of a vehicle they believe to be involved in a hit-and-run hat left one man dead on Monday, July 25.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Kinney and Gates Pass roads around 8 a.m.

David Moreno, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver involved fled. The PCSD said a person of interest was identified.

Deputies believe the car is a 2013 black Dodge charger with damage to the windshield and passenger side front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted, with the potential for a reward, at www.88crime.org.

