UPDATE: Missing man found safe

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 85-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday, July 25 was found safe hours after Pima County sheriff’s deputies asked for help finding him.

The man had last been seen around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber in Green Valley. He was found at the Walmart off South Old Nogales Highway.

Authorities say he is safe and has returned to his home

