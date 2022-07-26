Advertise
WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store

*VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT, Fla. (CNN) – A woman was arrested in Florida for waving a pitchfork and whip outside a Publix last week.

Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot.

Police identified her as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone and said she caused damage to a vehicle with the pitchfork.

Police said Slone was at the store trying to sell teddy bears. When an officer asked if she had taken anything that day, she answered yes.

Slone has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

