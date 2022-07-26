Advertise
Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding

A 42-year-old woman is safe after being rescued Monday afternoon.
A 42-year-old woman is safe after being rescued Monday afternoon.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.

When waters began to recede a short time later, they were able to safely walk her out of the wash. The 42-year-old woman was not hurt.

Officials stress that drivers should not attempt to cross flooded roadways. Flooding chances continue for the Valley and other parts of the state. Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.

