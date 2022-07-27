Advertise
84-year-old behind the wheel in fatal wrong-way crash was mugged before collision, police say

Police in Mississippi said an 84-year-old woman was mugged before causing a wrong-way fatal crash on the interstate Friday. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police in Mississippi said an 84-year-old woman was mugged before causing a wrong-way fatal crash on the interstate Friday.

According to Jackson police, Mable Vince had a violent encounter at grocery store Vowell’s Cash Saver hours before she drove the wrong way on I-55, causing a crash that killed her and one other woman.

The other crash victim was identified as 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert.

Police said Vince was at the grocery store earlier in the day when she was approached by a robber.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the armed robber pushed Vince to the ground and stole her purse.

“We did get a report the Jackson Police Department responded to the Cash Saver in which an elderly lady was pushed to the ground, and her purse was taken,” Davis said. “The ambulance was called. She did not receive any treatment. So she left.”

Around 2 p.m. that same day, Vince caused the multi-vehicle accident on I-55, police said.

Police are investigating to find out if Vince may have been injured during the purse snatching and if it could have caused her to drive the wrong way on the interstate.

“We’re still investigating the robbery. So we’re still trying to gather information,” Davis said. “We’re still trying to pull surveillance and talk to witnesses. Hopefully, we can bring that individual to justice.”

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers or Jackson police at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

