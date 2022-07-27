Advertise
ACTION DAY: Flood watch issued through Friday morning

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
An elevated risk of flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, July 28, because of the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Tucson on Wednesday extended a flood watch through 5 a.m. Friday for most of Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Forecast

Below is Tucson’s forecast as of Wednesday night. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

