ACTION DAY: Flood watch issued through Friday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, July 28, because of the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Tucson on Wednesday extended a flood watch through 5 a.m. Friday for most of Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

