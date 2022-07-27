Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

ACTION DAYS: Flood watch issued through Thursday morning

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
An elevated risk of flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Wednesday and Thursday, July 27-28, because of the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Tucson on Tuesday, July 26, issued a flood watch through 5 a.m. Thursday for Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Your Photos And Video

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is Tucson’s forecast as of Tuesday night. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Old Tucson.
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Drivers are advised to avoid West Sahuarita road west of South Harrison Road.
UPDATE: Child critically injured in crash on Sahuarita Road near Corona de Tucson
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
Bicyclist dies in crash near 22nd Street, Pantano Parkway in Tucson
A witness said Simmons poured gasoline on Angerer and then used a blue butane torch to light...
Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died

Latest News

KOLD Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood watch extended through Thursday at 5AM!
KOLD Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 27th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch extended through 5 a.m. Thursday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022