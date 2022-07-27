Bicyclist struck by vehicle, seriously hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on North Euclid Avenue between East Grant Road and East Seneca Street on Wednesday, July 27.

Tucson police closed Euclid Avenue briefly while officers investigated the crash. The road reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say the bicyclist was seriously injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

