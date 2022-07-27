Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood watch extended through Thursday at 5AM!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 27th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With plenty of moisture to tap into and saturated ground from recent storms, heavy rainfall/flash flooding remains our primary concern through the rest of the week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our entire viewing area through 5 AM Friday. Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur; other threats include damaging winds and lightning. The monsoon pattern remains active through the weekend with temperatures running slightly below normal for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: Flash flood watch in effect. 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 27th
