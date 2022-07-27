Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Glendale man arrested in alleged drive-by shooting in Goodyear

Police say Daniel Anthony Pedrego faces a count of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting...
Police say Daniel Anthony Pedrego faces a count of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting in the West Valley.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say they’ve made an arrest on a drive-by shooting that left a person fighting for their life on Sunday night.

Authorities said it happened near Litchfield Road and the I-10 around 6:30 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a person shot that had to be taken to the hospital. On Wednesday morning, Goodyear police said they found the driver, 18-year-old Daniel Anthony Pedrego of Glendale, in connection to the shooting as well as his car.

Investigators haven’t said what might have led up to the shooting and the unidentified victim remains in critical condition.

TRENDING: Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

Pedrego has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count of aggravated assault. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Old Tucson.
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
Bicyclist dies in crash near 22nd Street, Pantano Parkway in Tucson
A witness said Simmons poured gasoline on Angerer and then used a blue butane torch to light...
Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, big brother Wally on ‘Leave it to Beaver,’ dies
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder