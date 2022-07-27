Here are the five best locations for dog-friendly vacays, including one in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation.

Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.

1. Orlando, Florida

It may surprise you that Orlando came in at the top of the list, but a lot of travelers to the theme-park capital of the world are bringing their dogs along for the ride! Universal’s Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress are two large resorts that allow dogs in the rooms and on the property. The city also has 14 dog-friendly parks, including one called Paw Park which includes a canine agility course.

2. Asheville, North Carolina

The city of Asheville comes in at number two, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Its River Arts District hosts a variety of dog-friendly events as well as hikes, including the famous Carolina Mountain Trail and ten miles of hikes in the North Carolina Arboretum.

3. Boise, Idaho

Idaho hosts many, many miles of mountain hikes just a stone’s throw away from Boise, and there are 64 properties waiting to welcome guests with their furry travel companions. The Boise River Greenbelt specifically has many different parks and trails near the water’s edge.

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas may be the city that never sleeps, but there are plenty of places for their dog to rest while their family hits the casino. There are 84 different pet stores in the city in addition to more than 21 dog-friendly parks, so travelers looking to drop some of their winnings on their pets will have plenty of choices.

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is host to 153 properties, each of which is happy to accommodate travelers with dogs! One pet supply store called “The Fetching Dog” has an online store and offers both dog and cat food, toys, leashes, and collars of all kinds, as well as pet nutritional counseling services and adoptions.

Other dog-friendly cities and vacay destinations include locales like Salt Lake City, Utah, Portland, Oregon, Birmingham, Alabama, and another Arizona city--Tucson!

