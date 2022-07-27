Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

How to protect your dogs from toxic toads during monsoon season

Colorado River Toad
Colorado River Toad(Rich Maisel)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They come out every year during monsoon season, Colorado River Toads, also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad. These creatures, while aren’t harmful to humans, can be deadly to your dogs.

The Colorado River Toads exude toxins from the glands of their skin. And, if your dog picks that up in its mouth, it can be deadly.

Dr. Randy Aronson calls it a “heart toxin.”

“It makes the heart start racing,” Aronson said. “They get very very hot to touch, like their body temperatures rises.” He said one lick, could cost your dog its life. But, if you act fast, you could save your dog’s life.

A good example of this is taking something like a garden hose and quickly washing your dogs mouth out for up to five minutes to make sure you get it all out. But after you rinse out the mouth, also hose down their entire body to help bring down their body temperature.

According to Dr. Aronson he said the real danger isn’t acting fast enough and being preventative. “The danger is if somebody doesn’t do some preventative things their dog could die from it.”

But, if you do rinse out your dogs mouth and hose them down and it’s still not working, Dr. Aronson said to call your vet to seek treatment right away.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Old Tucson.
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson

Latest News

The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed imposes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
A spokesperson says the two-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog mix was in distress and taken to the...
Dog found muzzled, legs duct-taped at north Phoenix church
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner tells drug trial: ‘My career is my whole life’