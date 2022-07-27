Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Scammers faking calls from doctors’ offices in attempt to defraud patients

“ID Spoofing” cost consumers $700M in 2021
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Fraudulent phone calls, or “ID spoofing”, cost consumers nearly $700 million last year, according to the newest data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). ID spoofing is when a scammer calls you pretending to be someone else in an attempt to trick you into divulging personal information. 

Scammers pretend to be someone else, like agents of the government, law enforcement, or even health providers. According to Better Business Bureau (BBB), the latest attack is scammers posing as someone from your doctor’s office and probing for critical information or cash payouts.

Dr. Jonathan Johnson has been practicing for 15 years and said he is passionate about keeping his patients’ private information secure.

“Usually, a physician’s office will not call you without at least establishing some type of face-to-face relationship,” Dr. Johnson said. “If they are contacting you, it’s to remind you of an appointment.”

Monica Horton, a spokesperson for BBB, North Central Texas, warned that your personal information was the scammer’s target.

”So, that’s a phishing attempt coming in via a phone call using spoofing technology to appear to be from the doctor’s office and they’re impersonating the doctor’s office,” Horton said. “They like to get as much personal information as they can.”

Horton said patients have reported calls that threatened the loss of Medicare or demanded up-front payments for doctor visits.

Dr. Johnson and the BBB said a real doctor’s office will usually never ask you for information they could easily find out just by looking at your records, like your social security or Medicare number.

Dr. Johnson further advised patients to do their homework on their providers and to also call them if you have questions about payments or billing.

For a list of reported scams in your area or to report a scam yourself, visit the BBB Scam Tracker.

The FTC offers tips on how to protect yourself from all scams here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Old Tucson.
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
A serious two-vehicle crash happened at West Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Ridge Trail,...
UPDATE: Child critically injured in crash on Sahuarita Road near Corona de Tucson
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
Bicyclist dies in crash near 22nd Street, Pantano Parkway in Tucson
A witness said Simmons poured gasoline on Angerer and then used a blue butane torch to light...
Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died

Latest News

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed imposes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
Video of a Tennessee cop helping older an woman get to a hair appointment has gone viral.
VIRAL VIDEO: Officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds