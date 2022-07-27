UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 17-year-old bicyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash near East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway in Tucson early Tuesday, July 26.

Tucson police were called around 8:30 a.m. to the scene of a collision between the bicyclist and a blue 2018 Peterbilt 330 flatbed truck. Though first responders treated the cyclist at the scene, he ultimately died there.

He was later identified as 17-year-old Adam Boehme.

Detectives say Boehme had been driving his electric-powered bicycle west in the eastbound bike lane of East 22nd Street when he hit the truck, which was pulling out of a private drive.

The truck’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, and it was determined he was not impaired. Boehme had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Detectives say the fact that Boehme was riding the wrong way against traffic was the major contributing factor in this case. Though the investigation is ongoing, police don’t anticipate issuing any citations or charges.

