UPDATE: Man charged in fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson

Paul Richard Miranda is facing a murder charge in connection with the May 23 shooting in Tucson...
Paul Richard Miranda is facing a murder charge in connection with the May 23 shooting in Tucson that left Ricardo Fragoso dead.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near Golf Links and Swan in Tucson months ago.

The Tucson Police Department said Paul Richard Miranda was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 26. The 28-year-old Miranda is facing a second-degree murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The TPD said Miranda shot Ricardo Fragoso at a home in the 440 block of East Calle Aurora, which is near Golf Links and Swan, on May 23. Fragoso, 28, was later located at an apartment complex about half a mile from the shooting scene.

The TPD said the incident started when Fragoso got into an argument with an acquaintance at the East Calle Aurora home. Shortly after, a vehicle arrived and Fragoso got into a confrontation with the people in the vehicle, which included Miranda.

Miranda then shot Fragoso, who died at a local hospital the next day.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Miranda has a criminal history in Pima County.

In 2008, he was convicted on charges of attempted aggravated assault and weapons misconduct. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

In 2017, he was convicted on a drug charge and sentenced to eight months.

In 2019, he was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to three years. He was released in August 2021.

