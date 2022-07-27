Advertise
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young girl died following a two-vehicle accident in Pima County on Tuesday, July 26.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the 7-year-old died, but did not release her name.

The PCSD said she was injured in a crash near West Sahuarita and Houghton roads around 8 a.m.

Investigators said an SUV was stopped on Sahuarita Road, waiting to make a left turn onto Sycamore Ridge, when it was rear-ended by a passenger car.

The child was in the passenger vehicle. Two other people in the car, along with two people in the SUV, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

