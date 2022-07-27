WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road-rage incidents are up across the county and the Tucson Police Department said that includes right here in the Old Pueblo.

Investigators need help to find everyone involved in a road-rage situation in midtown Tucson last week. It happened sometime between 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

It began at Oracle and Limberlost and continued south. Police said the incident turned into a drive-by shooting and it was caught on camera.

“The pick-up truck is the lead vehicle with the gray sedan behind him,” said Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos. “They stop momentarily as heavy traffic drives all around them.”

Magos said as traffic moved along, a passenger rolled down their window and pulled out a gun.

“And fires multiple rounds,” Magos said.

The shooter missed the truck and hit an innocent driver who was making a left-hand turn.

“That man was shot in the neck and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Magos said.

Magos said the innocent man survived.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that he did not die from his wounds,” Magos said.

Magos said they have video of the shooting, but not what came before it.

“That does not tell us the complete story,” he said. “We would like to hear from them and to know exactly what happened and what transpired between these two occupants in these vehicles.”

Police do not have descriptions of the people involved, but they do have descriptions of the vehicles.

“One is described as a black single-cab 2007 to 2013 Chevy Silverado. It does have blacked-out or smoked-out headlights,” he said. “The other vehicle is a small sedan 2006 to 2009 Ford Fusion.”

Magos said they need people to come forward with any information about the incident.

“This goes to show here that these road-rage incidents come with consequences and deadly consequences at times and here, it is nothing short of a miracle that this victim did not die from his wounds,” he said.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org .

