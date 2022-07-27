Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A mysterious red glow above the Pacific Ocean has internet sleuths fishing for answers.

From a cockpit 31,000 feet over the ocean, pilot Dustin Maggard saw and photographed a mysterious red glow below.

“We had no idea what we were looking at,” he said. “We were making jokes about being in the middle of some sort of military exercise or some sort of alien invasion.”

Once the photos and a short video made it to the internet, the guessing game began.

The theories ranged from an undersea volcano erupting, a UFO, and the most popular theory of all: another dimension called “The Upside Down” from the Netflix TV show “Stranger Things.”

Neil Jacobs, a weather modeling expert, gave the most likely explanation, which is itself a pretty strange thing.

“They were commercial fishing vessels that were fishing for Pacific saury using very bright red arrays of LED lights,” he said.

Lights like these attract the mackerel-like saury the fisherman are hoping to catch.

Jacobs entered the flight’s location and date into globalfishingwatch.org and was able to see fishing vessels by name. On the video, you can see what appears to be one vessel turning its red lights on.

“You can literally see them from outer space,” Jacobs said.

The glow can even be seen from the International Space Station.

If you thought there was something fishy about the red glowing photos, you’d be right.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were shot at an apartment complex on East 22nd Street near South Prudence Road late...
Brothers killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Old Tucson.
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
A serious two-vehicle crash happened at West Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Ridge Trail,...
UPDATE: Child critically injured in crash on Sahuarita Road near Corona de Tucson
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
Bicyclist dies in crash near 22nd Street, Pantano Parkway in Tucson
A witness said Simmons poured gasoline on Angerer and then used a blue butane torch to light...
Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner tells drug trial: ‘My career is my whole life’
Video of a Tennessee cop helping older an woman get to a hair appointment has gone viral.
Officer helps older woman get to hair appointment
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds
FILE - Scientist and inventor James Lovelock, 94, poses with one of his early inventions, a...
James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights