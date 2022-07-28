Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Friday morning!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 28th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With plenty of moisture to tap into and saturated ground from recent storms, heavy rainfall/flash flooding remains our primary concern through the rest of the week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our entire viewing area through 5 AM Friday. Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur; other threats include damaging winds and lightning. The monsoon pattern remains active through the weekend with temperatures running slightly below normal for this time of year.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
Justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was...
Death sentence upheld in death of Phoenix girl locked in box
The Oro Valley Police Department used a $64,528 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of...
Unmarked vehicle helps Oro Valley police officers more easily see, stop dangerous driving

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 28th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood Watch extended through early Friday morning
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022