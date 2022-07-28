FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Friday morning!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With plenty of moisture to tap into and saturated ground from recent storms, heavy rainfall/flash flooding remains our primary concern through the rest of the week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our entire viewing area through 5 AM Friday. Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur; other threats include damaging winds and lightning. The monsoon pattern remains active through the weekend with temperatures running slightly below normal for this time of year.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.