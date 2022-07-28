Advertise
Intersection of Broadway, Aviation Parkway to close Friday evening

Roadwork at the intersection is set to start Friday evening.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson officials are planning to block traffic at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Aviation Parkway, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 29.

Weather permitting, there will be construction at the intersection as part of the city’s Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project.

Drivers in the area will have to drive around the closure.

  • Eastbound Broadway will turn right onto Barraza-Aviation Parkway
  • Westbound Broadway will detour either north or south onto Euclid Avenue
  • Westbound Barraza-Aviation Parkway will detour onto eastbound Broadway to Euclid Avenue
  • Northbound Euclid Avenue will proceed to sixth street

