Intersection of Broadway, Aviation Parkway closed this weekend for Downtown Links Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A busy intersection will be closed to all travel as part of the Downtown Links Project starting Friday, July 29, at 6 p.m.

The Broadway Boulevard/Aviation Parkway intersection will not reopen until Monday around 5 a.m. Crews will replace the traffic signal structure with a new signal.

Erica Frazelle, public information officer for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said the team worked together to find a time that wouldn’t affect as many downtown drivers and students ahead of school starting.

“With this closure, we tried not to impact as many people entering or exiting the downtown area as well as TUSD and U of A,” Frazelle said.

This is just one of the many phases of the project. When it’s complete, Barraza-Aviation Parkway (State Route 210) will be connected to I-10.

In the meantime, there are some detours you should know about this weekend.

Eastbound Broadway will turn right onto Barraza-Aviation Parkway.

Westbound Broadway will detour either north or south onto Euclid Avenue.

Westbound Barraza-Aviation Parkway will detour onto eastbound Broadway to Euclid Avenue.

Northbound Euclid Avenue will proceed to Sixth Street.

This realignment project should be done by the end of the year.

The entire Downtown Links Project should be finished in 2024.

