Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Intersection of Broadway, Aviation Parkway closed this weekend for Downtown Links Project

Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A busy intersection will be closed to all travel as part of the Downtown Links Project starting Friday, July 29, at 6 p.m.

The Broadway Boulevard/Aviation Parkway intersection will not reopen until Monday around 5 a.m. Crews will replace the traffic signal structure with a new signal.

Erica Frazelle, public information officer for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said the team worked together to find a time that wouldn’t affect as many downtown drivers and students ahead of school starting.

“With this closure, we tried not to impact as many people entering or exiting the downtown area as well as TUSD and U of A,” Frazelle said.

This is just one of the many phases of the project. When it’s complete, Barraza-Aviation Parkway (State Route 210) will be connected to I-10.

In the meantime, there are some detours you should know about this weekend.

  • Eastbound Broadway will turn right onto Barraza-Aviation Parkway.
  • Westbound Broadway will detour either north or south onto Euclid Avenue.
  • Westbound Barraza-Aviation Parkway will detour onto eastbound Broadway to Euclid Avenue.
  • Northbound Euclid Avenue will proceed to Sixth Street.

This realignment project should be done by the end of the year.

The entire Downtown Links Project should be finished in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
Justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was...
Death sentence upheld in death of Phoenix girl locked in box
The Oro Valley Police Department used a $64,528 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of...
Unmarked vehicle helps Oro Valley police officers more easily see, stop dangerous driving

Latest News

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Pima County road closures
Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing
Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing
Roadwork at the intersection is set to start Friday evening.
Intersection of Broadway, Aviation Parkway to close Friday evening
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager