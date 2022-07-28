Advertise
Man arrested for fatal shooting at troubled Tucson apartment complex

Tucson Police said Andrew Sharpe killed Angelica Marie Pinales during an arguement
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a July homicide at a troubled apartment complex in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Andrew Bryan Sharpe, 33, was arrested at a home in the Tucson Estates area on Wednesday, July 27.

Sharpe allegedly shot Angelica Marie Pinales, 38, during an argument at the Westlake Village Apartments on July 5.

Sharpe is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Sharpe has a criminal history in Pima County.

In 2007, he was convicted of criminal damage and was sentenced to six months in prison.

In 2009, he was convicted of burglary and vehicle theft. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years and was released in February 2016.

He is also facing a disorderly conduct-fighting charge from last year.

The complex has become a trouble spot for police in recent weeks.

On June 29, 28-year-old Israel Gallardo was shot to death at the complex. The case is still under investigation and there have been no arrests.

On July 15, Jerome Encinas was arrested there following a long standoff. The TPD said Encinas shot someone at a home in the 1700 block of Rue de la Montagne hours earlier.

KOLD went to the complex after the standoff and talked to residents, who said they are fearful for their safety.

″It just feels like it’s always something,” said Kaitlin Ibison. “It’s really not safe to live here. I don’t feel that this is any kind of environment anybody should live in.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

