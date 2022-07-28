Parent burnout is real as kids head back to school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As kids head back to school, many parents might be feeling burned out. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, this first semester of the new school year may be the first in-person learning their kids have had after a couple of years of at-home learning!

If you’re one of those parents feeling the burn, you’re probably looking forward to having a little more you-time while the kids are out of the house. Dr. Scott Finkbeiner of Optima Medical in Queen Creek spoke with GMAZ anchor Gina Maravilla to talk about how parents can make the most of their alone time to look after themselves.

“One of the things most trouble for us is the percentage of people that are delaying or completely avoiding routine care and the toll that it takes on them physically and mentally,” Dr. Finkbeiner said. “I think it’s important for both kids and adults to get into those yearly physicals.” He added that back to school offers parents the opportunity to learn more about what health issues their kids might be up against and to learn about what preventive efforts can be taken.

“About 60% of the population lives with a chronic condition. When you’re neglecting the care of those chronic conditions, it can lead to negative consequences,” Dr. Finkbeiner said. He also suggests finding a specialist that can offer you tailored care for your conditions, if you have one, regularly getting checked for cancer by utilizing cancer screenings available in the community, and utilizing other resources including vaccination clinics for back to school.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.