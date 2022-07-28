Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Stranger approaches woman on sidewalk, sets her on fire, Canadian police say

Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.
Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Gray News) – Police in Canada are investigating after a stranger approached a woman sitting on a sidewalk and set her on fire.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the victim, identified as a woman in her 50s, was sitting on a downtown sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached her.

Police said the man then poured a flammable substance on her head and lit her on fire.

The woman was able to run to a nearby business for help. She was taken to the hospital for serious burn injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

“This was a shocking attack that targeted a vulnerable member of our community,” Constable Tania Visintin with Vancouver police said. “We need witnesses and anyone with information to call police and help solve this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was...
Death sentence upheld in death of Phoenix girl locked in box

Latest News

Stormwater runoff floods the area near the Pima County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 26.
Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County, Kitt Peak
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family