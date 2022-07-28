That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Well, that stinks.

Seymour Firefighters posted a very important reminder for drivers on Facebook after a car had an unfortunate run in with a truck hauling manure at a gas station.

“Friendly reminder folks, Semi trucks make wide right turns. You can end up in their blind spot easily. Please give the trucks the space they need before you end up in a ‘bad’ situation. This is a manure truck hauling locally and yes that is a lot of manure,” writes a post on Facebook.

Seymour Firefighters were called for “accident cleanup.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.