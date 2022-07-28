Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is looking at a new ordinance which will outlaw income discrimination much as it bans discrimination based on race or religion.

Many states and cities across the country have already done so but Tucson would be the first in Arizona.

With rents skyrocketing in Tucson, increasing 25% to 30% annually, many people can’t afford to rent without help, such as a subsidy or a voucher, like a federal Section 8 voucher which will pay up to 30% of their monthly rent.

With rents going up quickly, some folks are being evicted because they can’t keep up even with government assistance or they’re being refused just because they need assistance.

“They’re not saying we’re going to evict you tomorrow, they’re saying we’re not going to re-up your lease as a result of the source of your income,” said Steve Kozachik, who is bringing the new ordinance forward for a vote. “And that’s wrong.”

Briefly what it means is, under the ordinance, a landlord would not be able to refuse to rent to someone because of their income status.

There are thousands of people in Tucson who live on Social Security, veterans benefits or in single income families who may be affected.

“There are far too many people who are being turned away by landlords who simply are going to say, I don’t want to deal with section 8,” Kozachik said. it is equally inappropriate to be discriminated against based on their source of income as it is to be discriminated against because of their ethnicity or their religion.”

But the city must also make sure the ordinance does not penalize landlords who sometimes complain because of bureaucratic red tape which can gum up the works.

“It’s got to be fair to the landlords, they’ve got bills to pay as well and can’t be waiting for us for inspections, rent payments and all that,” he said. “It’s a double edged sword, if we’re going to do this, it can’t be a mess, we’ve got to do it well.”

The city plans two public hearings before a final vote in September.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.