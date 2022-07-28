Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

US Marshals arrest suspect wanted for fatal double shooting in Golden Valley

Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, was arrested in Surprise for allegedly shooting two people days...
Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, was arrested in Surprise for allegedly shooting two people days earlier in Golden Valley.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Surprise for allegedly shooting two people earlier this week in Golden Valley, one of whom died.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting on West Mazatzal Drive. There, they found one person who had been shot in the hand and another man with a gunshot wound to the chest. That man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Ryan Walker of Golden Valley, died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

TRENDING: Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claiming election fraud as primary approaches

Deputies later learned the shooting happened after some sort of confrontation inside a different Golden Valley home on S. Colorado Road. Two people reportedly were trying to force their way into a bedroom when someone inside the room fired a single shot through the door, hitting them both.

That same day, detectives arrested Phillip Allen Carey, 37, of Golden Valley, who allegedly tried to clean the shooting scene and hide evidence. The shooting suspect was later identified as another Golden Valley man, 28-year-old Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos.

TRENDING: Dog found muzzled, legs duct-taped at north Phoenix church

On Wednesday, detectives were tipped off that Glinos was possibly in Surprise, near the 12000 block of West Rimrock Street. The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Glendale was contacted, and Glinos was soon after arrested. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was...
Death sentence upheld in death of Phoenix girl locked in box

Latest News

Overton Road is closed because of storm runoff flowing in the Cañada del Oro Wash on Thursday,...
Pima County road closures
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says
A flash flood warning is in effect for the Tanque Verde Wash until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, July...
Flash flood warning issued for Tanque Verde Wash
The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
Andrew Bryan Sharpe, 33, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1...
Man arrested for fatal shooting at troubled Tucson apartment complex