ACTION DAY: Flood watch issued through Friday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, July 29, because of the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Tucson on Wednesday extended a flood watch through Friday evening for southeastern Arizona. The watch area includes the Tucson metro area, Sierra Vista, Nogales, Vail, Green Valley, Douglas, Willcox, Benson, Oracle, Safford, Bisbee, Clifton and Sells. Also included are: Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, south-central Pinal County, southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, uUpper Gila River Valley, upper San Pedro River Valley, upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

