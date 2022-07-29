Casa Grande police investigate fourth shooting in two weeks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are investigating after a fourth shooting took place in recent weeks on Thursday, July 28.
Authorities said they were called around 4:30 p.m. to the Goodwill on East Florence Boulevard, where they found a 35-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they had a suspect in custody.
Because there was an active crime scene around 6:30 p.m., police said, the public is asked to avoid the area.
