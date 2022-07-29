Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our wet pattern continues through the final weekend of July

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flash flood watch for southern Arizona has been extended once again through 11PM tonight. We are working with a lot of moisture and the ground is already saturated from the recent rain so it won’t take a lot to get that flooding going. Flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur; other threats include damaging winds and lightning.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

