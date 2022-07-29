FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our wet pattern continues through the final weekend of July
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flash flood watch for southern Arizona has been extended once again through 11PM tonight. We are working with a lot of moisture and the ground is already saturated from the recent rain so it won’t take a lot to get that flooding going. Flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur; other threats include damaging winds and lightning.
TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.
