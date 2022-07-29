Advertise
Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Granola
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls Gluten Free granola.

Ingredients include:

  • 1.5 cups of oats
  • A quarter cup of sunflower seeds
  • A quarter cup of pumpkin seeds
  • Three quarters of a cup of pecans
  • Three tablespoons of oil
  • Three tablespoons of honey
  • Three quarters of a tablespoon of vanilla
  • 1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon

Toss the ingredients in a large bowl, the spread on a cookie sheet. Bake at 275 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Then mix in:

  • Half a cup of coconut
  • 1.25 cups of dried fruit

Let it cool, and store in an airtight container.

