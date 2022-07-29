TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls Gluten Free granola.

Ingredients include:

1.5 cups of oats

A quarter cup of sunflower seeds

A quarter cup of pumpkin seeds

Three quarters of a cup of pecans

Three tablespoons of oil

Three tablespoons of honey

Three quarters of a tablespoon of vanilla

1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon

Toss the ingredients in a large bowl, the spread on a cookie sheet. Bake at 275 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Then mix in:

Half a cup of coconut

1.25 cups of dried fruit

Let it cool, and store in an airtight container.

