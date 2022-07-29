Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Granola
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls Gluten Free granola.
Ingredients include:
- 1.5 cups of oats
- A quarter cup of sunflower seeds
- A quarter cup of pumpkin seeds
- Three quarters of a cup of pecans
- Three tablespoons of oil
- Three tablespoons of honey
- Three quarters of a tablespoon of vanilla
- 1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon
Toss the ingredients in a large bowl, the spread on a cookie sheet. Bake at 275 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Then mix in:
- Half a cup of coconut
- 1.25 cups of dried fruit
Let it cool, and store in an airtight container.
