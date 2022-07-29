Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental

FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his memorial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. An autopsy report says Tipping died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn’t beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.

The report issued last month says 32-year-old Houston Tipping suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy.

The report says Tipping fractured his neck. He died three days later after developing a brain injury due to cell death from lack of oxygen.

The death was ruled an accident.

Tipping’s mother has claimed he was beaten by other officers to “simulate a mob.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
Justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was...
Death sentence upheld in death of Phoenix girl locked in box

Latest News

More families buying and selling at this year’s Just Between Friends consignment sale due to...
More families buying, selling at this year’s Just Between Friends consignment sale
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon
FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee...
House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet
More families buying and selling at this year’s Just Between Friends consignment sale due to...
More families buying and selling at this year's Just Between Friends consignment sale due to inflation