Man charged with criminal damage to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office car

A man reportedly broke three windows on a Cochise County squad car
A man reportedly broke three windows on a Cochise County squad car(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Illinois man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed the window of a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car on Thursday, July 28.

Authorities arrested John S. Nichols, 38, who was booked into the Cochise County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

John S. Nichols
John S. Nichols(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. to respond to reports of an intoxicated man near Kings Highway and International Road in Douglas.

Once deputies arrived, they said, they found a U-haul truck. A man then reportedly came out of the brush, holding a sledgehammer, and told them to leave.

Deputies say they were standing away from the car when the man approached one of their vehicles and smashed three windows.

The man was taken into custody after a short struggle. No deputies were injured.

