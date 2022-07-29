Advertise
Man dies after deputies chase car carrying undocumented immigrants

Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.
Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after the car he was in, which was carrying undocumented immigrants, crashed in a police chase on Thursday, July 28.

Around 3 p.m., Cochise County sheriff’s deputies said, they tried to stop a white Ford Expedition, but the car drove away.

The car was spotted heading north on Highway 90 at speeds estimated to be over 100 mph. Authorities set out tire deflation devices on Highway 90 before Interstate-10.

An SUV was turning left into the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 in Benson when the Ford crashed with it.

A male passenger had been trapped in the Ford and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. On Thursday night, deputies did not know the man’s age or residence and did not release his name.

The Ford’s driver, a woman in her 20s from Tucson, was seriously injured and airlifted to a Tucson hospital. Two undocumented immigrants were also injured.

The driver of the SUV was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

