Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

More families buying, selling at this year’s Just Between Friends consignment sale

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the economy tries to bounce back, families are facing uncertainty as their children go back to school.

Many are looking for ways to stretch their dollar as they balance school supplies costs on top of everything else.

This week, the Just Between Friends consignment sale is helping families in southern Arizona combat these costs.

“It’s an enormous help because everywhere else you go, it’s insane. It’s really difficult to stretch your dollar as you’re having to stretch it for food and housing, utilities, gas and those kinds of things,” shopper Natalie Burkes said.

With about 100,000 items being sold at 50% to 90% off retail, families say the Just Between Friends consignment sale takes a lot of weight off their shoulders when it comes to providing for their kids.

Many are returning customers, but this year it holds a deeper meaning.

“There’s quite a few things that I wanted to get her, like a backpack and stuff and I’m looking at even Walmart and it’s pretty expensive over there. I’m finding stuff for way cheaper here that is a huge help,” mom Lesley Burkes said.

Because of the current economy, Just Between Friends has seen an uptick in families buying and selling. This year about 400 families are selling their gently-used items and getting back 60% of the selling price.

“We’re helping put money back in their pockets on things they’re no longer using. Instead of throwing them in the landfills, they’re able to sell items with us and it’s benefitting them to put money back in their pocket and to pay for that next phase of life because it’s expensive to raise kids,” organizer Shawna Wilfert said.

Wilfert has been doing the sale for 14 years and she says this year it’s needed more than ever.

“We have seen that families are really coming out and buying. They’re really stocking up. Between supply chain issues and inflation, we’re seeing that families are definitely needing this event and so we’re excited to provide for so many families in southern Arizona,” Wilfert said.

Through the weekend, organizers are expecting about 4,000 families to come out and shop.

The sale is goes until Saturday and Saturday is also half-price day. You can find details here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Tuesday, July 26.
UPDATE: Bicyclist in fatal Tucson crash identified as teenager
Justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was...
Death sentence upheld in death of Phoenix girl locked in box

Latest News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee...
House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet
More families buying and selling at this year’s Just Between Friends consignment sale due to...
More families buying and selling at this year's Just Between Friends consignment sale due to inflation
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8B after bidding war
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says