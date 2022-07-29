More families buying, selling at this year’s Just Between Friends consignment sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the economy tries to bounce back, families are facing uncertainty as their children go back to school.

Many are looking for ways to stretch their dollar as they balance school supplies costs on top of everything else.

This week, the Just Between Friends consignment sale is helping families in southern Arizona combat these costs.

“It’s an enormous help because everywhere else you go, it’s insane. It’s really difficult to stretch your dollar as you’re having to stretch it for food and housing, utilities, gas and those kinds of things,” shopper Natalie Burkes said.

With about 100,000 items being sold at 50% to 90% off retail, families say the Just Between Friends consignment sale takes a lot of weight off their shoulders when it comes to providing for their kids.

Many are returning customers, but this year it holds a deeper meaning.

“There’s quite a few things that I wanted to get her, like a backpack and stuff and I’m looking at even Walmart and it’s pretty expensive over there. I’m finding stuff for way cheaper here that is a huge help,” mom Lesley Burkes said.

Because of the current economy, Just Between Friends has seen an uptick in families buying and selling. This year about 400 families are selling their gently-used items and getting back 60% of the selling price.

“We’re helping put money back in their pockets on things they’re no longer using. Instead of throwing them in the landfills, they’re able to sell items with us and it’s benefitting them to put money back in their pocket and to pay for that next phase of life because it’s expensive to raise kids,” organizer Shawna Wilfert said.

Wilfert has been doing the sale for 14 years and she says this year it’s needed more than ever.

“We have seen that families are really coming out and buying. They’re really stocking up. Between supply chain issues and inflation, we’re seeing that families are definitely needing this event and so we’re excited to provide for so many families in southern Arizona,” Wilfert said.

Through the weekend, organizers are expecting about 4,000 families to come out and shop.

The sale is goes until Saturday and Saturday is also half-price day. You can find details here .

