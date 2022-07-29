One person rescued after car spins out off Loop 101 in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been rescued after a single-car crash near Loop 101 early Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the driver of a car spun out and left the road, ending up past the shoulder and into a canal near the road.

It happened on the Loop 101 near Northern Avenue in Peoria. Troopers said only one car was involved, and the driver didn’t sustain any major injuries.

