Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

One person rescued after car spins out off Loop 101 in Peoria

The crash happened Friday morning near Loop 101 and Northern in Peoria. DPS says the driver does have injuries.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been rescued after a single-car crash near Loop 101 early Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the driver of a car spun out and left the road, ending up past the shoulder and into a canal near the road.

It happened on the Loop 101 near Northern Avenue in Peoria. Troopers said only one car was involved, and the driver didn’t sustain any major injuries.

TRENDING: Major flooding in Apache Junction; crews rescue several people

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.
Man dies after deputies chase car carrying undocumented immigrants
Andrew Bryan Sharpe, 33, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1...
Man arrested for fatal shooting at troubled Tucson apartment complex
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
An elevated risk of flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
ACTION DAY: Flood watch issued through Friday evening
Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says