Sahuarita man facing sex charges involving minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly sexually abused a minor.

John James Baker of Sahuarita faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, surreptitious photographing or recording and giving liquor to an underage person.

Baker’s arrest came after detectives searched his home, near the 80 block of West Camino Rancho Quito. Evidence was seized during the search.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to contact Sahuarita police by calling 911, the station’s main line at 520-244-7000 during business hours or the TIP line at 520-445-7847.

