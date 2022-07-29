Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Will Smith addresses Oscars slap again, apologizing to Chris Rock

Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.(Blaine Ohigashi / A.M.P.A.S.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Will Smith, who rushed the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March, has more to say on the subject.

In a new social media video post, he apologized to Chris Rock.

The Instagram video starts with the text: “It’s been a minute... Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

Smith expressed “deep remorse” over his attack of Rock, which happened after Rock, the Oscars host, made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over her hair loss.

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith said.

He also apologized to Chris Rock’s mother.

Smith won an Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard.” He has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as part of the fallout from the scandalous slap.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.
Man dies after deputies chase car carrying undocumented immigrants
Andrew Bryan Sharpe, 33, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1...
Man arrested for fatal shooting at troubled Tucson apartment complex
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing
Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nicole Fox, 41, and London...
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says
One person has been rescued after a single-car crash near Loop 101 early Friday morning.
One person rescued after car spins out off Loop 101 in Peoria