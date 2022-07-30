ACTION DAY: Rain, storm chances continue Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Sunday, July 31, because of rain and storm chances.

Sunday’s weather will depend on how active storms are across southern Arizona Saturday into Saturday night.

Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that develop.

Your Photos And Video

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is Tucson’s forecast as of Saturday afternoon. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE , and the Android version is available HERE .

SATURDAY NIGHT: 40% showers and storms with lows in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: 50% showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

