Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

ACTION DAY: Rain, storm chances continue Sunday

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that develop.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Sunday, July 31, because of rain and storm chances.

Sunday’s weather will depend on how active storms are across southern Arizona Saturday into Saturday night.

Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that develop.

Your Photos And Video

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is Tucson’s forecast as of Saturday afternoon. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

SATURDAY NIGHT: 40% showers and storms with lows in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: 50% showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.
Man dies in after car carrying undocumented immigrants crashes
Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez is accused of gas thefts.
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas

Latest News

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in portions of the greater Tucson area.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Eloy, south-central Pinal County
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t put away the umbrella yet. Rinse and repeat forecast for the final weekend of July
Allie Potter July 30 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with thunderstorm chances
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our wet pattern continues through the final weekend of July