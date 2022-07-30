Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns

Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to contamination concerns.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A long list of laxative products sold nationwide are part of a voluntary recall due to possible contamination.

According to the Food and Drug and Administration, all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall over concerns about bacterial contamination.

The recall states the products were sold at several major retailers, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, under various generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.

Officials said the recall was initiated after testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, which could cause severe adverse reactions in immunocompromised patients.

According to the recall, Tennessee-based Vi-Jon LLC, the manufacturer, is currently aware of three reports of severe adverse reactions potentially related to the product.

The FDA reports consumers who have the recalled products should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

Consumers were urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems after taking or using the recalled product.

The entire list of products connected with this recall can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.
Man dies in after car carrying undocumented immigrants crashes
Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez is accused of gas thefts.
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas

Latest News

FILE - In this 2013 photo, Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval talks about his experiences in...
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
FILE PHOTO - The damage assessments were set to conclude Friday, but were cut short due to new...
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25