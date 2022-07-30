Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with thunderstorm chances

By Allie Potter
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2:00 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8:00 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 97.

