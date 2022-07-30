Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t put away the umbrella yet. Rinse and repeat forecast for the final weekend of July

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers and storms on tap through next week. Sunday’s coverage will depend on how active it is across southern Arizona today into tonight. Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that develop.

TONIGHT: 40% showers and storms with lows in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: 50% showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

