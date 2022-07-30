Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Flash flood warning issued for northeastern Pima County

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in portions of the greater Tucson area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in portions of the greater Tucson area.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings for northeastern Pima County on Saturdayday, July 30.

  • A flash flood warning is in effect for eastern Pima County until 5:15 p.m. The warned area includes portions of the greater Tucson area, especially the Catalina Foothills.

Life-threatening flash flooding is expected in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Locations that could see flooding include Tucson, Vail and Corona de Tucson.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through flooded roads.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured and one was killed after a police chase on Highway 90.
Man dies in after car carrying undocumented immigrants crashes
Where does all the rainwater go?
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Tucson may add an income discrimination ordinance
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez is accused of gas thefts.
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t put away the umbrella yet. Rinse and repeat forecast for the final weekend of July
Allie Potter July 30 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with thunderstorm chances
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our wet pattern continues through the final weekend of July
KOLD evening forecast
KOLD 4 PM FORECAST