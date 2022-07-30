Flash flood warning issued for northeastern Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings for northeastern Pima County on Saturdayday, July 30.

A flash flood warning is in effect for eastern Pima County until 5:15 p.m. The warned area includes portions of the greater Tucson area, especially the Catalina Foothills.

Decent hail here in Marana! pic.twitter.com/hYz4lvAg6B — Mary Coleman KOLD (@Mary_reports) July 30, 2022

Life-threatening flash flooding is expected in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Locations that could see flooding include Tucson, Vail and Corona de Tucson.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through flooded roads.

