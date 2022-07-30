Advertise
Local Red Cross volunteers help flood victims in Kentucky

Liz Alvarez, Les Atwood, Paula Fuoco and Fred Orsborn said they will help provide comfort and care for more than 265 residents in multiple shelters across eastern Kentucky.(American Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter has boots on the ground in Kentucky. Saturday morning, four volunteers left for Lexington.

Liz Alvarez, Les Atwood, Paula Fuoco and Fred Orsborn said they will help provide comfort and care for more than 265 residents in multiple shelters across eastern Kentucky.

“Our hearts are with those deeply impacted by recent flooding here in Kentucky.”

The Red Cross and partners remain committed to supporting communities in this time and as the full scope of this disaster comes to light.

“We ask that residents not return home unless local emergency officials have given them the go-ahead that it is safe to do so and to stay off roadways unless travel is essential.”

For anyone impacted by this flooding, you can find safe refuge, snacks, meals, and a friendly face by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency app or calling 1-800-Red-Cross.

